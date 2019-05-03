City of Minneapolis agrees to $20 million settlement with Justine Damond’s family

MINNEAPOLIS – The City of Minneapolis agrees to a $20 million settlement with Justine Daymond’s family.
They will donate $2 million dollars to the Minneapolis Foundation’s Fund for Safe Communities.
“This is not a victory for anyone, but rather a way for our city to move forward. And I do believe we will move forward together united in a shared belief that such a tragedy should never occur in our city,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.
On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Damond.
It’s the largest police-related settlement in the city’s history.
UPDATE: The North Dakota Highway Patrol have identified the passenger that died after a rollover in McIntosh County Thursday as 23-year-old Courtney Degree of Mandan. NEAR ASHLEY, N.D. - A 23-year-old Mandan woman is dead after being thrown from a…
WEST FARGO, N.D. A chase from West Fargo to Casselton reaches speeds over one hundred miles per hour this morning. West Fargo Police say an officer tried to pull the vehicle over at 13th Avenue South and 1st Street for…
MINNEAPOLIS - The City of Minneapolis agrees to a $20 million settlement with Justine Daymond's family. They will donate $2 million dollars to the Minneapolis Foundation's Fund for Safe Communities. "This is not a victory for anyone, but rather a…