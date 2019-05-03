City of Minneapolis agrees to $20 million settlement with Justine Damond’s family

Courtesy: Stephen Govel Photography

MINNEAPOLIS – The City of Minneapolis agrees to a $20 million settlement with Justine Daymond’s family.

They will donate $2 million dollars to the Minneapolis Foundation’s Fund for Safe Communities.

“This is not a victory for anyone, but rather a way for our city to move forward. And I do believe we will move forward together united in a shared belief that such a tragedy should never occur in our city,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Damond.

It’s the largest police-related settlement in the city’s history.