Coach of the Week: RedHawks Manager Jim Bennett

Bennett is taking over in his first season with the RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. — Jim Bennett is gearing up for his first season as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager.

Bennett replaces Michael Schlact, who accepting a job as a pitching coach for a Milwaukee Brewers minor league affiliate.

He has been coaching since 1992 for various squads, most recently in the Australian Baseball League.

Bennett is the KVRR Coach of the Week.