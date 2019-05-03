Ninth-Inning Run Propels Omaha Past NDSU

The Bison fall in the series opener 3-2

FARGO, N.D. – Omaha scored the winning run on a two-out, full count bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth inning on Friday night, as the Summit League leading Mavericks beat the North Dakota State baseball team 3-2 at Newman Outdoor Field.

It was the second time this season the Bison have dropped a game on a full count, two-out bases loaded walk to the Mavericks. Omaha won in the same fashion in 13 innings on March 16 in the Summit League opener. NDSU dropped to 13-21 on the year and 10-12 in Summit League play, while Omaha improved to 26-14-1 overall and 18-4 in the league.

The Bison started the scoring in the fourth inning, as Brock Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Bennett Hostetler to score from third following his second triple of the season. Omaha quickly tied the game up on a two-out single up the middle by Max Gamm in the fifth inning.

Omaha took a 2-1 lead in the seventh as Thomas DeBonville hit his fifth home run of the season to right field. NDSU wouldn’t go away, tying the game in the eighth inning on a Hostetler single to right field that drove in Jake Malec.

In the top of the ninth, Matt Bondarchulk walked to bring in DeBonville for the go-ahead run. NDSU was able to get a runner run in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t score.

Hostetler finished with two hits, while Jack Simonsen, Tucker Rohde and Charley Hesse each had a hit. Zach Smith had a no decision in 7.1 innings of work, striking out four while walking two and giving up two runs on six hits. Jake Drew earned a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning of work. Parker Harm dropped to 3-4 on the year, as he suffered the loss in an inning of work. Harm gave up a run on two walks and two hits, while striking out three.

The two teams will square off again on Saturday, May 4, at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.