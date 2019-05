St. Paul Man Said He Was Speeding Because He Had To Go To The Bathroom

30-year-old Daniel Nunez is in the Becker County Jail.

DETROIT LAKES, MN (KFGO) – A St. Paul man faces drug and DWI charges after a traffic stop near Detroit Lakes where he told a state trooper that he was speeding because he had to go to the bathroom.

30-year-old Daniel Nunez is in the Becker County Jail.

He was pulled over on Hwy. 59.

The trooper says Nunez was fidgety and he spotted a clear baggie that contained a white powder.

A search of the car uncovered more baggies that tested positive for meth.

Nunez admitted to the officer that he had picked up the drugs near Gary and was supposed to deliver them to a man in Fergus Falls.