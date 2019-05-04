EMT’s Celebrate 60 Years On The Job at F-M Ambulance

From the first F-M Ambulance and employees to the current crew and rig, a lot has changed in the way they treat patients

FARGO, N.D.– F-M Ambulance is celebrating its 60th year by hosting a reunion for all current and past employees.

“From picking up a patient and the only care was putting your foot in the carburetor and getting them to the hospital, now to complete advanced life support and procedures in the field and taking care of the patient not just transporting them,” says retired F-M Ambulance employee, Murray Moen.

The medicine isn’t the only thing that has changed; the workers have also been impacted by their experiences along the way.

“It’s probably just been the realization of life,” says F-M Ambulance paramedic instructor, Bob Klein. “I mean we take that for granted a lot because if you’re healthy, you don’t even think about your health. If you’re unhealthy then all of a sudden you’re concerned about it, and you’ll spend your last dime to be healthy.”

In the 60 years that FM Ambulance has been in operations, a lot has changed, but one thing they say hasn’t changed is how they feel about their jobs.

“Association with people, comradery at work, because it becomes a close knit family,”added Moen.

“I’ve always wanted to help people,” says F-M outreach coordinator, Kristi Engelstad. “It’s just an opportunity to give back to the community that I love. I grew up here and I love working here in the community I grew up in and helping people. Even though I don’t work on the streets anymore, I still get to interact with the community on behalf of FM Ambulance in a big way, so it’s really fun.”

“The spirit of it all. There’s good times, there’s bad times, but it’s just kind of the spirit of EMS,” added Klein.

Because of their dedication to service, the F-M Ambulance crew has had tremendous growth, a lasting impact on the community and an even greater comradery with their fellow EMT’s.