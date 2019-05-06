Former NDSU Wideout Shepherd Signed By Green Bay Packers

Packers signed Shepherd after Rookie Mini-Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former North Dakota State receiver Darrius Shepherd did not hear his name called in seven rounds of the NFL Draft, however, Shepherd did receive a mini camp invite with the Green Bay Packers in the hours following. He impressed and Monday was signed to a contract.

The Packers had two roster spots open to fill after rookie mini camp and needed to fill the void of departing all-pro receiver Randall Cobb who signed with the Dallas Cowboys this off season.

In 57 career games for the Bison, shepherd hauled in 188 receptions, second all–time in program history, for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns..