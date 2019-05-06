Summit League Softball Tournament Bracket Released

NDSU is number one overall seed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (Summit League Public Relations) The Summit League announced the 2019 softball championship bracket Sunday afternoon, with North Dakota State earning the No. 1 seed following its eighth league title and seventh in the last eight years.

The six-team tournament will be played May 8-11 at Tharaldson Park at the Ellig Sports Complex in Fargo, N.D. First round games will be played on Wednesday as single elimination contests. The remainder of the championship will be double elimination with the championship game being held on Saturday.

The top two seeds in this year’s Summit League Championship event received byes into Thursday’s semifinal round. Joining the Bison with a first round bye will be No. 2 seed, South Dakota.

Rounding out the six-team field will be No. 3 seed Western Illinois, No. 4 seed South Dakota State, No. 5 seed North Dakota and No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne.

First pitch of the 2019 Summit League Tournament will take place at 3 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday when No. 4 seed South Dakota State takes on No. 5 seed North Dakota, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded North Dakota State on Thursday. Third-seeded Western Illinois and sixth-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne will square off in Wednesday’s second game at approximately 5:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to play No. 2 seed South Dakota.

Thursday’s semifinal games will begin at noon (CT), with the two victorious schools advancing to Friday’s winner’s bracket contest. The two losing schools will play at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday in a win or go home game. Friday’s winner’s bracket game will be played at 1 p.m. with the loser having to play at approximately 3:30 p.m. to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship.

First pitch for Saturday’s championship game will be at 1 p.m. (CT) with an if necessary game at approximately 3:30 p.m. (CT). The Summit League Champion will earn the League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

All games will be streamed live on thesummitleague.org with the championship game being broadcast live by Midco and streamed on ESPN+.