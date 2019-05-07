“A lot of anxiety” in ND over trade worries with China Sen. Cramer Says

Austin Erickson,

NEW YORK – The Dow Jones falls more than 600 points Tuesday as investors are preparing for the possibility of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

President Trump has threatened to increase taxes from 10% to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Despite the tariff threat, the Chinese government says one of its top officials will visit Washington for trade talks.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer says the president’s so-called “blunt instrument” use of tariffs is the only thing the Chinese understand.

“Growing season happens once a year whether we’re ready for them or not, and this is a make or break year for our farmers, so I hope he uses that blunt instrument carefully,” Cramer said. “I’ve never had as much angst from my constituents over tariffs like I’ve had over the last couple of days, so yes, there’s a lot of anxiety.”

Cramer also said the stock market “will rebound, certainly.”

