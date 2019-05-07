Cause of Van Fire Under Investigation

It was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigation is underway on the cause of a fire that destroyed a mini-van parked close to an apartment building at 120 South University Drive in Fargo.

Neighbor Megan Vincent, saw what she described as a “ball of fire” coming from the van in the parking lot and ran across the street and pounded on the doors of the apartments to make sure everyone was okay while her boyfriend called 9-1-1.

Firefighters responding from the downtown station just a few blocks away were able to knock down the fire quickly and kept the flames for extending to the apartment building.

No one was hurt.