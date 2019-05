Fergus Falls Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Death of Child

Walter Wynhoff pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Bobbie Bishop and Walter Wynhoff

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A judge has sentenced a Fergus Falls man to four years in prison for the death of a 6–year–old boy in his care.

In a plea agreement with the Otter Tail County attorney’s office, 45–year–old Walter Wynhoff pleaded guilty to manslaughter for physically abusing and eventually killing Justis Burland.

Wynhoff and his girlfriend, Bobbie Bishop, were caring for Burland and his twin brother when they were arrested last March.

He had injuries from head to toe including marks that look like they came from a type of restraint.

His body was dealing with an overwhelming infection and had wounds that appeared to be in different stages of healing.

Bishop has undergone two mental health evaluations.

Wynhoff could testify against her if she goes to trial.