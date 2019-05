HIGHLIGHTS: Moorhead Girls, Boys Lacrosse Hosts Brainerd

Boys beat Brainerd 13-2: Girls Lost 10-7

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys and girls lacrosse are in their inaugural seasons in the MSHSL.

Tuesday night they both took to the field for a match-up with Brainerd.

The girls fell to the Warriors 10-7 while the boys ran away in their game with a 13-2 victory.

The Spuds Kenny Bohney scored four of the first five goals on the night.