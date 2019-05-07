LIVE: Help Make Nome, ND A Destination Town

Plus, help this cute little lamb

Two women we profiled earlier this year on KVRR Local News are asking for your help this morning.

They’re trying to renovate a 100-plus year old schoolhouse and help revitalize a tiny North Dakota Town.

Chris Armbrust and Teresa Perleberg join Adam Ladwig on the morning show.

They brought an adorable month-old bottle lamb with them.

The pair bought the schoolhouse in Nome, North Dakota last year.

They’re planning to turn to formerly abandoned Barnes County school into an events center, classroom space, bed and breakfast and headquarters for their fiber arts businesses.

They want to teach people more about fiber arts and where their clothes come from.

But they say the project is more expensive than they expected.

They pair launched a Kickstarter to help pay for planning expenses.

They’re looking for $40,000.

So far they’ve raised more than nine thousand.

They say they’re in the preliminary stages of construction, working with engineers and architects for a plan moving forward.

They pair had hoped to open the schoolhouse for its first events by the end of the year.

You can find a link to the Kickstarter and learn more about their ambitious project by clicking here.

Link to the original story on the Nome Schoolhouse from January: https://www.kvrr.com/2019/01/21/nome-is-where-the-heart-is/