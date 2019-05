Robert Plant is Bringing Tour to Bluestem

Robert Plant during Taping for 1988 MTV New Year's Eve Party in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One of the greatest voices in rock is coming to Bluestem.

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will be accompanied by the Sensational Space Shifters and special guest Lillie Mae.

They’re scheduled to perform Wednesday, September 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tickets range from $45 to $125 and they go on sale Friday at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets300 Box Office.