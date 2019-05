Bicyclist Struck and Injured Wednesday Morning

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A bicyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle in Fargo.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was eastbound with a green light on 11th Avenue and 45th Street South Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when the bicyclist crossed in front of the vehicle.

The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The driver was not cited.