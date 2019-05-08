Doosan Bobcat Employees Volunteer Their Time for Doosan Days of Community Service

They helped at Charism, Churches United, and Farm in the Dell
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Doosan Bobcat employees volunteered their time for Doosan Days of Community Service.

Volunteers cleaned up Charism, a non–profit that helps at–risk children and families.

They organized the pantry and storage closet and deep-cleaned their freezer.

Charism staff say now that it’s clean, it’s easier to operate in the space and get materials to serve people.

Volunteers even finished faster than expected.

“What it looked like before was it needed these guys in here to help it. So there were a lot of things moved around because this space gets used so much and so often it’s hard to keep things back on track, so things were just a little discombobulated, and what they did was make it make sense and put it all together for us,” James Nagbe, development director at Charism, said.

Doosan employees also helped out at Churches United and Farm in the Dell in Moorhead.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Sale of Duluth-Based Retailer Maurices Finalized

DULUTH, Minn. - Maurices has announced that its sale to private equity firm OpCapita is complete, marking a new era in the Duluth-based women’s fashion retailer’s 88-year history. The headquarters of the company will remain in downtown Duluth. “This is…

Twins Offer $5 Tickets, Sell Out In Hours

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Minnesota Twins are trying to fill the seats at Target Field following a drop in attendance. The team decided to sell tickets starting at $5 without fees for the remaining home games in May. And they went fast.…