Doosan Bobcat Employees Volunteer Their Time for Doosan Days of Community Service

They helped at Charism, Churches United, and Farm in the Dell

FARGO, N.D. — Doosan Bobcat employees volunteered their time for Doosan Days of Community Service.

Volunteers cleaned up Charism, a non–profit that helps at–risk children and families.

They organized the pantry and storage closet and deep-cleaned their freezer.

Charism staff say now that it’s clean, it’s easier to operate in the space and get materials to serve people.

Volunteers even finished faster than expected.

“What it looked like before was it needed these guys in here to help it. So there were a lot of things moved around because this space gets used so much and so often it’s hard to keep things back on track, so things were just a little discombobulated, and what they did was make it make sense and put it all together for us,” James Nagbe, development director at Charism, said.

Doosan employees also helped out at Churches United and Farm in the Dell in Moorhead.