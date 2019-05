Highway Patrol Identified Man Killed In Rear-End Crash

LAMOURE CO., ND — A Montpelier man who died in a two-vehicle crash near the town has been identified.

The Highway Patrol says 80-year-old Darrel Kirschenman was driving a Jeep that was rear-ended by a pickup on state Highway 46.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Jeep rolled and Kirschenman was thrown.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Damon Smith of Litchville, was treated and released.