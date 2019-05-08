Sen. Tina Smith Introduces Bill to Create a Clean Energy Standard

WASHINGTON–A Minnesota Senator has teamed up with a Congressman from New Mexico on a bill to achieve net–zero emissions in the electric sector.

Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan want to establish a federal Clean Energy Standard.

They say it would put the nation on course by mid-century to fight climate change.

The Democrats say the science is clear and that tackling the climate crisis requires serious and quick action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a really big step forward fighting climate change but it’s also a really big step forward for expanding jobs and opportunities in northwestern Minnesota and really all over the country,” said Smith. “Minnesota is a really hotbed for renewable energy; we’ve got lots of great wind and great solar and that contributes to a lot of jobs for people across the state so I think this is going to be good for our environment, good for jobs and really good for fighting climate change. ”

Smith says she first started working on this legislation shortly after joining the Senate.