Students Use Their Own Wheels Despite Postponed Bike to School Day

FARGO, N.D.– Eagles Elementary is postponing National Bike to School Day for its students due to morning rain and slick roads.

Despite being rescheduled, some students decided to use their own wheels to get to school.

The physical education teacher says the number of bikes on the rack this morning is normal for the school.

The school uses this day as a way to raise awareness for the importance of physical activity.

Fargo Police were present this morning making sure drivers were following the rules of the road.

“We do have those flashing lights that say please slow down, but with that increase in traffic, not everybody does slow down,” Eagles Elementary physical education teacher Tyler Hetland said. “When those police officers are present everyone slows down just a little extra and they’re usually under that speed limit, so helping keep those students safe.”

Bike to School Day at Eagles Elementary is rescheduled for Thursday.

Hetland is expecting the bike rack to be overflowing.