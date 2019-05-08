Twins Offer $5 Tickets, Sell Out In Hours

The team was selling tickets starting at $5 without fees for the remaining home games in May

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minnesota Twins are trying to fill the seats at Target Field following a drop in attendance.

The team decided to sell tickets starting at $5 without fees for the remaining home games in May.

And they went fast.

The first-place club offered up twenty thousand tickets in the $5 promotion starting last night and they sold out by early this afternoon.

The promotion was expected to end Thursday night.

There are 12 more games at Target Field this month against the Tigers, Angels, White Sox and border rival Brewers.