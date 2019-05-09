Early Scoring Helps NDSU Softball Get Past South Dakota State

The Bison scored four runs in the first inning to win 6-3
Keith Albertson,

 

FARGO, N.D. — The top-seeded NDSU softball team made it a point of emphasis to come out of the gates strong in their first Summit League Tournament game.

After a 1-2-3 inning from ace KK Leddy, the Bison gave her four runs of support in the bottom of the first, three of which came in on a home run from Cara Beatty.

“We know that when we played them last, we didn’t come out with the same intensity,” Leddy said. “So, we made it a goal today to come out guns blazing, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Leddy was perfect through four innings. In the fifth she gave up a solo home run, and South Dakota State added a pair of runs in the seventh.

That wasn’t enough for the Jackrabbits as NDSU took the contest 6-3.

The Bison will face South Dakota on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Crews Battle West Fargo Barn Fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. - UPDATE: Fire crews are fighting the fire at 3718 2nd Street East in West Fargo. The barn is still on fire and they are expecting to be battling the fire through the night. No one was…

Man Dressed In All Black Attempts To Abduct Girl In Rolla

ROLLA, ND -- An attempted abduction has been reported in Rolla, North Dakota. The Rolette County Sheriff's Office says a man dressed in all black tried to grab an 8-year-old girl near an apartment complex around 4:40 this afternoon. The child…