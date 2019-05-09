Early Scoring Helps NDSU Softball Get Past South Dakota State

The Bison scored four runs in the first inning to win 6-3

FARGO, N.D. — The top-seeded NDSU softball team made it a point of emphasis to come out of the gates strong in their first Summit League Tournament game.

After a 1-2-3 inning from ace KK Leddy, the Bison gave her four runs of support in the bottom of the first, three of which came in on a home run from Cara Beatty.

“We know that when we played them last, we didn’t come out with the same intensity,” Leddy said. “So, we made it a goal today to come out guns blazing, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Leddy was perfect through four innings. In the fifth she gave up a solo home run, and South Dakota State added a pair of runs in the seventh.

That wasn’t enough for the Jackrabbits as NDSU took the contest 6-3.

The Bison will face South Dakota on Friday at 1:00 p.m.