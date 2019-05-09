Fargo’s Kennedy Elementary Hosts Second Annual Walk-A-Thon

FARGO, N.D.– The second annual Walk–A–Thon at Kennedy Elementary is back to raise money for school supplies and activities.

The goal of the Walk–A–Thon is to raise money for Kennedy Elementary classrooms, as well as encourage students, their families and community members to get outside and get moving.

“Being active from kindergarten to 5th grade is huge,” said Physical Education teacher, Michelle Martinez. “They sit so long in classrooms. Any opportunity to get them outside and having fun and being active helps them.”

The Physical education curriculum at the school incorporates lifetime fitness, health, physical skills and character development.

Research shows regular physical activity in children promotes a healthy lifestyle and improves cognition in academic performance and memory.

Big 98.7 provided pump up music for the participants to walk to and they receive a bracelet for every lap they walk or run.

The funds raised from the Walk–A–Thon will go towards field trips, classroom supplies, and physical education equipment for the students.

“It’s actually really fun because it also promotes just being able to get their families out at the same time as getting the kids being active. And there’s a chance to get that community involvement piece,” added Martinez.

She also says pushing active lifestyles is important and you don’t have to be in a sport to be active; going for a walk outside with a family member can be just as good.

Runners and walkers also get to know that they are making a difference for their school.

“Happy and helpful for helping out people in the school,” said 2nd grader, Olivia Tiedman.

For more information and events from Kennedy Elementary, click here.