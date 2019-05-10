Facebook Partners With Fargo Coffee Shop Twenty Below to Promote Birthday Stories

Facebook is working with fifty bakeries across the country
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Facebook is partnering with a local business to promote a new feature, and people are getting to pick up some free treats, too.

Facebook is launching birthday stories, a feature that allows users to make digital birthday cards for their friends and family.

The social media giant partnered with fifty bakeries and coffee shops across the country to spread the word, and they picked Fargo’s Twenty Below to be the North Dakota business.

The shop gave away free birthday cake cookies all day.

“They’re looking for businesses that are willing to partner with them… we utilize them a lot for our own social media strategy, them and other platforms,” Michael Moran, owner of Twenty Below, said.

According to Facebook, 500 million people use their stories feature every day.

 

