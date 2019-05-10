F-M Ambulance Adds Additional Ambulance to South Fargo During Road Construction

officials say they did it because there's three schools in the area and several busy roads

FARGO, N.D. — F-M Ambulance adds an additional ambulance to southwest Fargo because of major road construction nearby.

Officials say F-M Ambulance has not noticed an increase in calls around areas with construction on 52nd Avenue South.

EMT’s say they also haven’t experienced delays when responding to an emergency. However, they selected southwest Fargo because it’s near three elementary schools and several major roads. The ambulance will remain in the area through the fall.