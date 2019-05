Man Accused of Killing 4 People At Mandan Business Has Court Day Moved

MANDAN, N.D. – The next court appearance for a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan property management company has been delayed.

Chad Isaak’s preliminary hearing was supposed to happen Tuesday. It’s been rescheduled for August 12th so attorneys have more time to review evidence.

Isaak is charged with felony murder in the April shooting and stabbing deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and three employees.

Isaak is a Washburn chiropractor who lives on property managed by the company, but police haven’t identified a motive. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.