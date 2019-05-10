Montana DeCamp: Softball Player, Children’s Author

DeCamp wrote book "If I Could Change Math" for Elementary Education Class

FARGO, N.D. — Montana DeCamp is finding success both on and off the field. The junior shortstop is an author. A project she started back in fourth grade and finished as a class assignment for her elementary education major.

“In elementary school, I loved math but some of it didn’t make sense right away and I started thinking what if I could just change math and make it a way that it makes sense for me,” DeCamp said. “That’s where this idea stemmed from.”

Just like having to come up to the plate with runners in scoring position on the softball field. It was time for DeCamp to deliver her book to elementary school students and see how they respond.

“And they really liked it. It’s a different book,” DeCamp said. “Its cool that they can see somebody who wrote and illustrated it themselves right in front of them.”

DeCamp’s Bison teammates are also fans of the book and they too can relate.

“I think it’s awesome because I can see her doing that in her future and its fun too because its super Montana,” said utility player Lauren Reimers. “Like I said she’s creative. She likes doing things like that. I think its just cool to see how good she is at doing that.”

“It turned out really cute. I personally hate math so super relatable and I told her if I had kids I’ll definitely buy it,” second baseman Zoe Stavrou said.

It’s that support that keeps DeCamp chasing her dream.

“From a young age, I’ve loved working with kids, I’ve loved helping kids work on their homework,”said DeCamp. “I love learning whether that’s with school or on the softball field or learning a new activity. I just have a great love for learning.”