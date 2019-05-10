Play of the Week Nominees: May 10

Moorhead, Breckenridge Battle for Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, MINN. — With spring sports in full swing, the competition for high school play of the week nominees is getting stiffer. Two plays from this week stand out above the rest.

The first nominee comes from Moorhead lacrosse in its inaugural season. Kenny Bohney fools everyone on the field with a behind-the-back shot on net.

On the baseball field, our second nominee comes out Breckenridge. Catcher Jack Aigner stays with a fly ball in foul territory to make a fantastic grab against the fence.

Both plays are great, but which is better?

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.