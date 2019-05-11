Josh Duhamel Receives Honorary Degree from UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It wasn’t just all the students receiving their degrees at universities.

There was also an iconic North Dakotan who joined them at the Alerus Center.

Actor Josh Duhamel received an honorary degree from UND.

Even though most of his life is in Hollywood now, Duhamel is not afraid to show his North Dakota roots.

He’s worn UND apparel in films. Duhamel went to Minot State where he studied biology but was one fine arts credit short of graduating. He eventually went back to receive the credit.

Duhamel says life isn’t always a clear path.

“You’re probably going to fall on your face several times. You just got to keep getting back up and keep going. You’re going to make mistakes, you’re going to deal with heartbreak, you’re going to deal with all these different things, but I would just say don’t be afraid to make mistakes, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, don’t even be afraid to be silly,” he said.

Duhamel says he likes to visit North Dakota a few times a year… mostly during the summer.