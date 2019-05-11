Two Injured In Rolla Crash Identified

ROLLA, N.D. — We now know two of the three people injured Friday morning after their car rolled over on Highway 30 in Rolla.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Calvin Davis of Fargo lost control of a pickup while driving on 96th Street Northeast. Authorities say Davis and 27-year-old Justin Brunelle of Belcourt were ejected from the car.

They were taken to Presentation Medical Center and are being treated for life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old female from Belcourt was also taken to the medical center for non-life threatening injuries. Police say no one was wearing a seatbelt.