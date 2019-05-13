NDSU Softball Preparing for Difficult Draw in NCAA Regional

The Bison will face No. 7 Minnesota on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU softball is heading to Minneapolis for the NCAA Tournament.

It is a quick little bus ride for the Summit League champions as they open up play on Friday.

This is the ninth time in the last 10 seasons where the Herd has scored an NCAA Tournament berth.

It wasn’t easy to get there after South Dakota send the bison to the elimination side of the bracket in the conference tournament.

Then NDSU won three elimination games.

The pressure continues to mount with the stage even bigger.

That’s especially true given the caliber of teams in the Minnesota regional.

“Each team has over 40 wins, and that’s tough,” outfielder Katie Shoultz. “That’s tough to do. I think this regional is cutthroat, and it’s going to be exciting, and each and every game is going to be a grit.”

“I really didn’t think we’d be playing a seeded team right away. I think they believed that too. If you get 40-something wins, you don’t normally do that. But that’s part of the whole selection thing anyway. I think that was the biggest surprise. We figured we’d be going to minnesota, just not that first game.”