NDSU’s Hostetler Named Summit League Player of the Week

Hit three home runs against Purdue-Fort Wayne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State junior Bennett Hostetler has been named the Summit League Baseball Player of the Week for his performance last week.

Hostetler put together his best weekend of the season, going 8-for-13 (.615) with three home runs and nine RBI in a series win over Purdue Fort Wayne. The junior homered in all three games against the Mastodons, doubling his season total through the first 37 games.

Hostetler finished the week with a .600 batting average, scoring seven runs and driving in 10 as the Bison scored 46 runs during a 3-1 week.

NDSU will face South Dakota State in a three-game series to end the regular season later this week. The first game is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. The Bison enter the final regular season series tied with Western Illinois in the standings for the final spot in the conference tournament.

