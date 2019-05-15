Woman And Young Boy Die After Car Lands Upside Down In Turtle River

The 40-Year-Old Woman and 3-Year-Old Boy Were From Mekinock, North Dakota

GRAND FORKS CO., ND — A woman and a young boy are both dead after their car landed upside down in the Turtle River.

The crash was reported around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon about three miles south of Manvel, North Dakota.

The highway patrol says the 40–year–old driver ran off a gravel road and overturned landing mostly submerged in the river.

A three–year–old boy was in a car seat.

They were taken to Altru in Grand Forks where they died.

The patrol says both victims were from Mekinock, North Dakota.

Their names will be released once family has been notified.