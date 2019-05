Man Sentenced For Selling Heroin On White Earth Reservation

Steven Gant admitted to traveling to the White Earth Reservation to sell heroin approximately 25 times

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced for selling heroin on the White Earth Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Steven Gant will spend 7 years in prison.

He was accused of working with another person to distribute the drug from October 2017 through February 2018.

Authorities say Gant admitted to traveling to the White Earth Reservation to sell heroin approximately 25 times.