15th Annual Sanford Fargo Marathon Prepares for Final Day of Events

FARGO, N.D.– Runners, get your shoes ready!

The last day of the week-long events for the 15th Annual Sanford Fargo Marathon is nearing the end of its course.

Saturday’s events include the 10k, relay races and the full and half marathons.

Close to 10,000 people are signed up to participate in the final day of events.

The marathon director advises runners to prepare for the possible soggy morning by wearing the proper clothing.

“It’s always exciting,” Fargo Marathon director Mark Knutson said. “Year after year after year, you would think it’s going to get old and kind of get boring but it never does. In 15 years, it’s hard to believe that it has been around that long. There’s just as much excitement after 15 years as there was in the first year.”

Knutson says around 18,000 people signed up for the week-long marathon of events.

He has directed the Fargo Marathon for all 15 years.