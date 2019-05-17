850 Students Get Their Diplomas at MSUM Commencement

Many students say the connections they've made with other people will stick with them

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students across the country are taking the next step in their lives as they get their diplomas.

MSUM has the core values of grit, humility, and heart, and for the 850 students walking across the stage, that’s what they’ll be carrying with them for the rest of their lives.

For Christopher Cook, there’s been a lot of grit.

“It’s been a long journey, lots of late nights, but here we are, I’m excited to walk across and it’s a whole mix of sort of ‘it’s actually happening,’ but also, ‘oh my gosh it’s actually happening,'” he said.

Nemzek has been a familiar place to him for more than four years.

“I graduated in this room four years ago, Spud to Dragon, I’m back, it’s been good to me, but I’m ready to move on,” he said.

Students say one of the key takeaways they’ve gathered from their years here is the strong connections they’ve built with other people.

That’s where “heart” comes into play.

“There’s a certain Minnesotan nice about everybody here, and it’s been absolutely amazing getting to know so many people, there’s been great people who have impacted me throughout my time here,” Ian Deno said.

As for advice for incoming freshmen, it’s important to show humility.

“Remember who it is you represent and who you are, because college is about doing the new experiences and meeting new people, don’t always think that grades define who you are,” Esther Kjolhaug said

“Eventually it’s all over and you got to be an adult so have fun while you can and enjoy the time when you have it,” Deno said.

Many students say while they may be a little nervous about life after college, they’re ready to take the next step.

“A friend said to me the other day, ‘hey you’re an adult now. And I said ‘oh I don’t know if I’m ready for that,'” Deno said.

For those going straight into work after graduation, “I’m sure the real world will come very fast,” Karissa LaMont said.