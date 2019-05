Arrest Made After Woman Doused In Lighter Fluid

Fargo police received the call at 8:28 Thursday night.

FARGO, ND (KFGO) – A woman in North Fargo suffered minor injuries after a man doused her in lighter fluid and attempted to set her on fire.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Dajuan Wright.

Officers and K9 searched the home where the assault took place on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue North but Wright was not immediately located.

Fargo police then discretely staked out the area. After he came out of hiding Wright “walked right in front of an officer” and was arrested.

Wright was taken to the Cass County Jail around 10:30pm Thursday and booked on class C felonies domestic violence, aggravated assault, and Terrorizing.