Block Island Veterans To Enjoy Final Reunion in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – A group of soldiers sharing a 75-year-long bond will reunite for the last time next week in Fargo.

The U.S.S. Block Island sank in the North Atlantic on May 29th, 1944, the victim of a Nazi attack. It was the only U.S. aircraft carrier to sink in the North Atlantic during World War Two. 950 soldiers went into the water. Support ships rescued all but six of them.

For three-quarters of a century, Block Island veterans held reunions.

Only about 16 veterans from the ship are still with us. The local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter will host them and give them tours of the area.

“Makes for a stronger bond for us all, being that they have served and have led the way for us, and it’s just great being in the company of these people which we call heroes.”

The Block Island veterans will be part of a Veteran’s Memorial Celebration on Thursday, May 23rd at Bonanzaville in West Fargo from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M.

The public is invited.