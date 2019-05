Coach of the Week: Shanley Soccer’s Lance Hansen

The Deacons have only given up one goal through 11 games

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley girls soccer has been dominant on defense this season.

The Deacons have allowed just one goal through 11 games after a scoreless tie against Sheyenne on Friday night.

That contest was the first time Shanley failed to pick up the win.

Lance Hansen is in his fifth year as the Deacons head coach, and he is the KVRR Coach of the Week.