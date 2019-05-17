HS Roundup: Highlights from Baseball, Softball

Sheyenne softball, Davies Baseball pick up wins on Friday Night

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne softball and Davies baseball both take home wins in a couple of Friday night showdowns.

The were hot in their game against Davies softball.

The team scored eleven runs, including a two-run blast from Madelyn Buchert, to win big 11-1 against the Eagles.

On the baseball field, West Fargo and Davies battled back and forth before the Eagles secured a 12-8 win.

Davies jumped out to a 5-1 lead, before the Packers scored four in the third to tie things at five.

The Eagles would bounce back though, and score seven more runs before games end to win by four.