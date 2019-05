KVRR Sports Roundtable: RedHawks Season Preview

The KVRR Sports Team looks ahead to the new season for Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. — Friday marked the first day of the new season for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

There is a new face at the helm with Jim Bennett taking over as the new manager, but plenty of returning players and staff are back on the field this year.

The KVRR Sport’s team takes a look at the 2019 squad to preview what this season will look like for the RedHawks.