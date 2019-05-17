NDSU’s Wind Symphony To Perform in Europe

FARGO, N.D. NDSU’s Wind Symphony is taking its talents across the Atlantic.

The orchestra will spend 10 days in Budapest, Hungary, Bratislava, Slovakia and Prague in the Czech Republic.

As many as 45 students and a few alumni from the Gold Star Band will make the trip.

The ensemble will perform at a joint concert with the Prague Castle Guard Band. The university’s Director of Bands says they are “one of the best military bands in the world.”

“They’ve been excited about going to Prague, about going to Budapest, but I think until they actually see the cities, they’re really not going to know what they are in for. What they’re in for is going to be one of the great experiences that they’ve had,” Dr. Warren Olfert said.

D.r Olfert says audiences abroad want to hear music from American composers. Some have Czech backgrounds.