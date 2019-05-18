Fargo Marathon Ends With Two First-Time Winners

Arrturs Bareikis won on the Men's side, Val Curtis from Minot took the title on the Women's end

FARGO, N.D. — From an eight-year old completing the half marathon to marriage proposals at the finish line, the 2019 Fargo marathon had it all.

As far as winners of the 26.2 mile trek through the streets, there were first timers.

On the men’s side, Arturs Bareikis passed Anthony Kiriu in the last three miles to cross the finish line in first at 2 hours 28 minutes and 39 seconds.

On the women’s side, Minot native Val Curtis qualified for the Olympic trails with her time of 2 hours 43 minutes and eight seconds.

With rainy, cold conditions throughout, both runners used their training to their advantage.

“I had the best training cycle of my life,” Curtis said. “I knew that this was well within my reach. How far under an [Olympic Time Trial] I could get today, that was the question, but I knew, OTQ, I had it and I just knew it was probably going to hurt a little more today.”

“I didn’t look at the course. I didn’t have my watch,” Bareikis said. “I came here to do one thing and I have been here second place, I’ve been here in third place and this is my third time in Fargo, and I always wanted to win. It played out that I guess it was just my lucky day.”