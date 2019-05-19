Little Conservationists On the Hunt for Insects, Birds at Bioblitz

this is the first one in the metro

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Public Library and Audubon Dakota are not only getting kids outside, but they’re also looking for the next generation of conservationists with their first Bioblitz.

Kids and their parents surveyed land along the Red River in downtown Fargo to find dormant bumblebees, beetles, mites and even some birds.

Organizers say it’s important to get kids out for a bioblitz because not as many people have a strong connection to rural areas as they used to.

“As more and more people are moving into urban areas, there’s not quite that connection to the family farm as there used to be. Even though we’re in an area with a strong outdoor heritage, there’s still a lot of people who just don’t have access to the outdoors,” said Mike Bush, with Audubon Dakota.

Bush says the Urban Woods and Prairies nature parks downtown have helped to provide more of those experiences for people in the metro.