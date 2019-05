Class B Region Two Baseball Tournament Highlights

Thompson, Hillsboro-CV advance

Mayville, N.D. — The number one seed in the Class B Region Two Baseball Tournament, Thompson, and the three seed, Hillsboro-Central Valley, both advanced on with wins over May-Port C-G and Hatton-Northwood.

The Tommies run ruled the Thunder 10-0 in five.

The Burros took down the Patriots, 5-1.

The Tommies and Burros will play Tuesday in the winner’s bracket.