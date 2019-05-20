Continuing District Growth Leads to Groundbreaking for a New Middle and High School in Horace

Part of that bond is being used to build a new middle and high school in Horace for the West Fargo Public School District

HORACE, N.D.– In September the West Fargo community passed a nearly $107 million bond to address the districts continued growth.

The schools will be named Heritage Middle School, and Horace High School.

Heritage middle school will start the registration process in August.

“It’s exciting to see that we continue to grow as a district with our student population,” says assistant principal of Liberty Middle School. “But now, to also be able to build two new schools, a third middle school and a third high school that are going to allow students more opportunities.”

The middle school is set to open in the fall of next year.

The high school is scheduled to be ready in the fall of 2021.