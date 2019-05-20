RedHawks’ Home Opener is Here!

Newman Outdoor Field will sell $1 hot dogs and give away magnets with the 2019 season schedule on them

FARGO, N.D. — The cold weather may finally be gone but it’s your itch for summer baseball that should be here.

The RedHawks are taking on the Milwaukee Milkmen for their home opener. Grounds crews have been getting the field ready since 7:30 this morning after it got rained on all weekend. Newman Outdoor Field is passing out free, magnet schedules to all fans. In honor of their home opener, the stadium is also selling hot dogs for $1.

“Gets everybody the chance to get out of the house finally. We’ve had such a cold winter and it’s been kind of miserable. People have been stuck inside getting a little cabin fever. Now it’s like summer is finally here. We can go outside, enjoy baseball, enjoy a hot dog, cracker jacks and everything else that entails RedHawks baseball,” said Chad Ekren, communications director for the Redhawks.

This is one of the first times the RedHawks have their home opener before Memorial Day.