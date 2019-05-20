RedHawks Manager Ejected as They Fall to Milwaukee in Home Opener

The RedHawks lost 5-3

FARGO, N.D. — The excitement of the RedHawks’ home opener was sullied late as mistakes cost them a win against Milwaukee.

Entering the sixth inning with a 2-0 lead, a pair of errors brought in three unearned Milkmen runs.

In the seventh, the RedHawks found themselves in another jam defensively.

Then, Leo Pina made a diving stop at third with two outs and threw to first, but the umpire ruled the throw came in late.

First-year manager Jim Bennett argued the call and was ejected.

A fourth Milkmen run came in on the play, which proved to be the game winner as Fargo-Moorhead lost 5-3.