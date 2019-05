Sheyenne’s Daniels Nets HS Play of the Week

Daniels fired a goal just past the Fargo North goalkeeper

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne girls soccer forward Tianna Daniels is the winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Daniels fired a shot from long range that just snuck over the fingertips of Fargo North’s goalkeeper.

The goal was good enough to earn her the Play of the Week.