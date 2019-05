Four-Run 8th Inning Powers RedHawks Past Milwaukee

The RedHawks trailed 4-2 entering the 8th

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks needed a little late magic to beat Milwaukee Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the 8th inning, the RedHawks put up four runs to win 6-4.

The series continues Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.