Get “On the Move” This June, Get Rewarded

pick up a bingo card at courts plus community fitness, Family wellness or and YMCA location

FARGO, N.D. — Being active this June in Fargo will get you a lot more than some health benefits. You could score some rewards.

Pick up a bingo card of activities at Courts Plus Community Fitness, Family Wellness or any YMCA location. As part of the Fargo Park District’s second annual “On the Move” initiative, you will win prizes from the gyms for completing ten of the squares. The goal of the initiative is to get people more active this summer.

“There’s a lot of people that look to it and go where do I start? they want to get into a physical fitness program and what we tell people is it doesn’t have to start with a marathon. maybe that’s your end result. that’s to start by just getting up and moving,” said Joel Vettel, executive director of Fargo Parks.

Last year, the “On the Move” initiative was only a week long. Vettel says the park district decided to make it longer this year because of the response it got during its first year.