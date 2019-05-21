The Arts Partnership Shares Need for Art in Community to Boost Economy

MOORHEAD, MN– The Arts Partnership is continuing to stress the arts as a driving force in the Fargo-Moorhead economy with its business series.

This morning’s breakfast event focused on analyzing the revitalization concepts happening in comparable cities such as Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Kalamazoo is both similar in size and in climate to the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The event sparked discussion on how art plays a major role in attracting people to our community and gives them a reason to stay.

“Today’s employees can go and live anywhere they want,” The Arts Partnership CEO and president Dayna Del Val said. “So, how are you attracting and retaining employees? You are doing it with art and culture. Everybody has the other entities, the other components and it’s really what helps set a community apart.”

This was the last breakfast in the series.

The Partnership’s State of the Arts event is on June 11th.